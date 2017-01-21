News Articles

Aquilla Resources Open House

You are invited to watch a video shot by EagleHerald photographer Rick Gebhard of the Aquilla Resources open house with tours of the Back Forty Mining site in Lake Township near Shakey Lakes October 15, 2016, that was well attended. Tom Quigley gives a tour of the open pit site that will include River Road and beyond. The present road will need a bypass after it is moved.

Michigan DEQ hearing on the Back Forty Mining Permit Application You are invited to watch a video shot by EagleHerald photographer Rick Gebhard about the Michigan Department of Environmental Quality Back Forty Mining Mining Permit Application final comments meeting at Stephenson High School October 6, 2016. Aquilla Resources is proposing to operate an open pit metallic sulfide mine close to the Menominee River and later to have an enclosed mine under the river itself. Most people in the video are identified except Wisconsin home owner Mike Czebotar, Wausaukee, who is the first speaker and later army veteran and Menominee Nation citizen Ken Fish talks about respect. All comments are due by November 3.

Michigan DEQ hearing on the Back Forty Mining Permit Application

